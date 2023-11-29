Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsborough County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blake High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strawberry Crest High School at Plant City HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Plant City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sickles High School at Hillsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lennard High School at Armwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Seffner, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spoto High School at Freedom High School - Tampa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Bay High School at Thomas Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
King High School at Riverview High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Riverview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chamberlain High School at T R Robinson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wharton High School at Gaither High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Bay Tech High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Valrico, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plant High School at Alonso High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf High School at Leto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durant High School at Steinbrenner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Lutz, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
