Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 130-117 win over the Hornets, Wagner put up 30 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wagner's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.5 20.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.6 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.1 PRA -- 28.3 28.8 PR -- 25.1 25.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Wizards

Wagner is responsible for taking 19.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.

He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 17.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.8 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 124.0 points per contest, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 50.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league.

Giving up 29.2 assists per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 12.8 makes per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 33 20 5 1 2 1 0 3/21/2023 39 20 4 6 2 0 1 1/21/2023 27 20 4 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 38 28 4 8 1 0 2

