The Florida Gators (4-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators are shooting 48% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Gators are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 313th.
  • The 86.3 points per game the Gators average are 13.3 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (73).
  • Florida is 4-1 when scoring more than 73 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida put up 75.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 11 points per contest.
  • The Gators gave up 67.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.9 away from home.
  • Florida drained 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.2 more threes and 11.4% points better than it averaged in road games (5.4 threes per game, 25.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Florida State W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/22/2023 Pittsburgh W 86-71 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Baylor L 95-91 Barclays Center
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5/2023 Merrimack - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/9/2023 Richmond - FLA Live Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.