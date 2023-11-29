Wednesday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (4-1) and Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) going head to head at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:15 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 9:15 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Tallahassee, Florida

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 78, Georgia 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-6.3)

Florida State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Florida State has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia, who is 2-2-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Seminoles' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bulldogs' games have gone over.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 83.2 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while giving up 73.8 per outing to rank 240th in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

Florida State loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It is collecting 32.0 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.4 per outing.

Florida State knocks down 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.4.

The Seminoles average 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (149th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

Florida State wins the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 14.2 (317th in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.8.

