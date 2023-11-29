The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) battle the Georgia Bulldogs (3-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACCN

Florida State Stats Insights

The Seminoles make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Florida State shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Seminoles are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 209th.

The 83.2 points per game the Seminoles record are 11.2 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72).

When Florida State totals more than 72 points, it is 4-0.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.

The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game last year at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (79.4).

Florida State made 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.9, 36.5%).

