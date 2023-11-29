The Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up 20.4 more points per game (80.9) than the Panthers give up (60.5).
  • Georgia Southern is 5-0 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
  • Florida International is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The Panthers record 10.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Eagles give up (62.3).
  • Florida International has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.
  • Georgia Southern has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Panthers are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (33.4%).
  • The Eagles shoot 41.4% from the field, just 4.2% higher than the Panthers allow.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (4-for-4)
  • Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State L 70-66 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/24/2023 Bryant W 88-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/26/2023 William & Mary L 59-57 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Georgia Southern - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Jacksonville - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

