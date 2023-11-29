The Florida International Panthers (1-3) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

Florida International vs. FGCU Game Information

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

  • Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

FGCU Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Thompson: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Zach Anderson: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Chase Johnston: 12.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Caleb Catto: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Weir: 9.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Florida International vs. FGCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank
141st 73.1 Points Scored 71.3 185th
314th 75.1 Points Allowed 69.4 153rd
335th 28.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th
292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.2 25th
237th 12.3 Assists 12.8 193rd
340th 14.3 Turnovers 10.9 84th

