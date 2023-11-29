Wednesday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) and the Florida International Panthers (3-3) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia Southern coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on November 29.

The Panthers dropped their last matchup 59-57 against William & Mary on Sunday.

Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 70, Florida International 66

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 265) in our computer rankings. The Panthers secured the 65-64 win on the road on November 10.

Florida International has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 265) on November 10

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 322) on November 24

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Ajae Yoakum: 9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.8 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Courtney Prenger: 8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4)

8.7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 100 3PT% (4-for-4) Tanajah Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.8 FG%

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers average 72.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (129th in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game.

