Florida Atlantic vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-51 in favor of Nebraska, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Owls' most recent game was a 57-43 loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Florida Atlantic vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 79, Florida Atlantic 51
Other AAC Predictions
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- Florida Atlantic has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (two).
Florida Atlantic 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-75 on the road over North Florida (No. 289) on November 13
- 50-39 at home over Stetson (No. 314) on November 20
- 80-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 355) on November 17
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Aniya Hubbard: 20.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Janeta Rozentale: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 59.5 FG%
- Jada Moore: 12.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 56.3 FG%
- Mya Perry: 8.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Devyn Scott: 2 PTS, 12.5 FG%
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (posting 63.8 points per game, 219th in college basketball, and giving up 59.6 per contest, 108th in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential.
