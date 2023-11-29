The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Florida International Panthers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

FGCU vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

FGCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for FGCU's contests this season is 144.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

FGCU are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

FGCU has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Eagles have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

FGCU has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

FGCU vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 6 85.7% 72.6 141.7 78.6 154 152.1 FGCU 2 33.3% 69.1 141.7 75.4 154 142.3

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles put up 9.5 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (78.6).

FGCU vs. Florida International Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 4-3-0 1-2 5-2-0 FGCU 1-5-0 1-1 2-4-0

FGCU vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International FGCU 11-7 Home Record 8-5 3-10 Away Record 6-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.