FGCU vs. Florida International: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Florida International Panthers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.
FGCU vs. Florida International Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Florida International
|-3.5
|145.5
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- FGCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points twice this season.
- The average over/under for FGCU's contests this season is 144.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- FGCU are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- FGCU has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- This season, the Eagles have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- FGCU has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
FGCU vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida International
|6
|85.7%
|72.6
|141.7
|78.6
|154
|152.1
|FGCU
|2
|33.3%
|69.1
|141.7
|75.4
|154
|142.3
Additional FGCU Insights & Trends
- The Eagles put up 9.5 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (78.6).
FGCU vs. Florida International Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida International
|4-3-0
|1-2
|5-2-0
|FGCU
|1-5-0
|1-1
|2-4-0
FGCU vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida International
|FGCU
|11-7
|Home Record
|8-5
|3-10
|Away Record
|6-9
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|66.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
