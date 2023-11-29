The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (2-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida International vs. FGCU matchup.

FGCU vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

FGCU vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida International Moneyline FGCU Moneyline BetMGM Florida International (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida International (-3.5) 145.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

FGCU vs. Florida International Betting Trends

FGCU has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Florida International has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Panthers' seven games have hit the over.

