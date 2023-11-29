The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when visiting the Florida International Panthers (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

FGCU vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

FGCU Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points below the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 118th.

The Eagles put up 9.5 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Panthers give up (78.6).

FGCU has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 78.6 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

FGCU averaged 77.8 points per game at home last season, and 66.1 on the road.

The Eagles gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71) last season.

FGCU sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule