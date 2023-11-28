Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Walton County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton School at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
