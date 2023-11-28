Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 28?
Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 63 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:31
|Away
|W 5-3
Lightning vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
