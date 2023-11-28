Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Lucie County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Saint Lucie County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Saint Lucie County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Somerset College Preparatory Academy at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
