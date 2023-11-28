Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Polk County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at George Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bartow, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Gibson High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Wales High School at McKeel Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
