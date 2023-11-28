Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Pasco County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hudson High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy at the Lakes High School at Hernando Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zephyrhills High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hudson, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunlake High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Largo, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
