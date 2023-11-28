Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Pasco County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hudson High School at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy at the Lakes High School at Hernando Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Conference: 2A - District 9

2A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Zephyrhills High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunlake High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at Largo High School