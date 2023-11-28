Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Okaloosa County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milton High School at Fort Walton Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
