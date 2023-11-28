The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. The Wildcats are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 163.5 points.

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -6.5 163.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) and its opponents have scored more than 163.5 combined points once this season.

Miami (FL) has had an average of 161.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami (FL) are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) has yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Hurricanes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 4 66.7% 94.3 183.3 72.2 144.8 147.8 Miami (FL) 1 33.3% 89 183.3 72.6 144.8 154.8

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

The Hurricanes score 16.8 more points per game (89) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (72.2).

When it scores more than 72.2 points, Miami (FL) is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 3-3-0 2-3 4-2-0 Miami (FL) 2-1-0 0-0 2-1-0

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky Miami (FL) 14-4 Home Record 16-1 6-3 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

