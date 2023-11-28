The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0), winners of five straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes are shooting 52.4% from the field, 11.8% higher than the 40.6% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 345th.
  • The Hurricanes average 16.8 more points per game (89.0) than the Wildcats give up (72.2).
  • Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.2 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) put up 83.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged away (75.2).
  • The Hurricanes gave up more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69.0) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida International W 86-80 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center

