Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Miami-Dade County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Academy for Community Education at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebrew Academy at Immaculata-La Salle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
MAST Academy at Felix Varela Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Miami Senior High School at G Holmes Braddock Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.