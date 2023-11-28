In Manatee County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28

7:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Out-of-Door Academy at Bradenton Christian School