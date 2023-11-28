Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Coyotes on November 28, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikita Kucherov, Clayton Keller and others in the Tampa Bay Lightning-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Mullett Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
Kucherov has been vital to Tampa Bay this season, with 36 points in 21 games.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's most productive contributors through 22 games, with 11 goals and 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Victor Hedman's season total of 23 points has come from four goals and 19 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Keller's 19 points are important for Arizona. He has recorded eight goals and 11 assists in 20 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Matias Maccelli has helped lead the offense for Arizona this season with three goals and 13 assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.