The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-7-5) and Arizona Coyotes (9-9-2) square off at Mullett Arena on Tuesday, November 28 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS. The Lightning lost to the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 2-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSUN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won five of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Tampa Bay has gone 5-5 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 53.5%.

In 13 games this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs. Coyotes Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 79 (2nd) Goals 63 (19th) 78 (30th) Goals Allowed 63 (17th) 25 (1st) Power Play Goals 18 (7th) 11 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Tampa Bay went over in five of its past 10 contests.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning net the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 79 this season.

On defense, the Lightning have allowed 78 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 30th in league play.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 14th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.