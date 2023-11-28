Tuesday's game at Moore Gymnasium has the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-2) matching up with the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 6:00 PM (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a 68-62 victory for Bethune-Cookman, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Dolphins enter this matchup on the heels of a 59-54 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday.

Jacksonville vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Jacksonville vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Jacksonville 62

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dolphins scored 62.5 points per game last season (233rd in college basketball) and gave up 63.3 (148th in college basketball) for a -20 scoring differential overall.

In ASUN action, Jacksonville averaged 4.4 fewer points (58.1) than overall (62.5) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Dolphins averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (58.7).

At home, Jacksonville allowed 58.4 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than it allowed on the road (68.7).

