The Miami Heat (10-7) and the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) are scheduled to play on Tuesday at Kaseya Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Bam Adebayo and Damian Lillard are two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI

Heat's Last Game

In their previous game, the Heat lost to the Nets on Saturday, 112-97. Their top scorer was Caleb Martin with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 22 7 3 0 0 1 Jaime Jaquez 18 5 4 1 0 2 Cole Swider 11 0 1 1 1 3

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points, 3.9 assists and 10.4 boards per game.

Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 8.6 points, 4.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez is putting up 11.2 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Duncan Robinson is putting up 14.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 18.9 9 3.2 1.4 0.6 0 Jimmy Butler 17.6 3 3.4 1 0.6 1.2 Jaime Jaquez 14.9 4.5 2.8 1.1 0.1 1.8 Kyle Lowry 10 3.7 3.8 1.2 0 2.4 Duncan Robinson 13.6 2.6 2.7 0.2 0.2 2.8

