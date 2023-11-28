The Miami Heat (10-7) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) after winning three home games in a row.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46.1% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Heat are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Heat score an average of 109.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.5 points, Miami is 5-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat average 111.8 points per game, 2.8 more than on the road (109). Defensively they give up 109.4 points per game at home, 2.2 more than away (107.2).

At home Miami is giving up 109.4 points per game, 2.2 more than it is on the road (107.2).

At home the Heat are averaging 27 assists per game, two more than away (25).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries