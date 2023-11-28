Bam Adebayo Injury Status - Heat vs. Bucks Injury Report November 28
The Miami Heat (10-7) have seven players on the injury report, including Jimmy Butler, for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) at Kaseya Center on Tuesday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Heat suffered a 112-97 loss to the Nets. In the Heat's loss, Caleb Martin led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding seven rebounds and three assists).
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|7.3
|3.1
|1.7
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5
|4.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0
|0
|0
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Questionable
|Hip
|22.7
|10.4
|3.9
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|20.7
|5
|4
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Questionable
|Thumb
|14.5
|2.7
|2.7
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Questionable (Achilles), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
