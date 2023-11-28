Heat vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (10-7) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|226.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 226.5 points.
- Miami has a 217.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 8.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- Miami's ATS record is 8-9-0 this year.
- The Heat have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Heat Injury Report
|Bucks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Heat Prediction
|Bucks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|82.4%
|120.4
|230.2
|117.5
|225.3
|233.4
|Heat
|5
|29.4%
|109.8
|230.2
|107.8
|225.3
|218.1
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Heat have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- This season, Miami is 1-4-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).
- The Heat score an average of 109.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 117.5 the Bucks give up.
- Miami is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 117.5 points.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|8-9
|3-3
|7-10
|Bucks
|6-11
|4-9
|10-7
Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Heat
|Bucks
|109.8
|120.4
|24
|4
|4-1
|6-10
|5-0
|12-4
|107.8
|117.5
|6
|22
|8-8
|1-3
|10-6
|4-0
