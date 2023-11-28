Heat vs. Bucks November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (6-4), on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center, battle the Miami Heat (7-4). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSWI.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT, BSWI
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro averages 22.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 boards per game.
- Jimmy Butler averages 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 31.0% from the floor.
- Kyle Lowry averages 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kevin Love puts up 11.0 points, 9.5 boards and 2.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson posts 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the Bucks 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's making 34.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per contest.
- Malik Beasley is putting up 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is making 50.0% of his shots from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.
- The Bucks are receiving 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Bobby Portis this year.
- Brook Lopez is putting up 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
Heat vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Bucks
|109.6
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.3
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
