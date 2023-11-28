The Miami Heat (10-7), on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

TNT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-2.5) 226.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-3) 225 -154 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (scoring 120.4 points per game to rank third in the league while giving up 117.5 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.8 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 107.8 per outing (sixth in NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential and outscore opponents by two points per game.

These teams rack up 230.2 points per game between them, 3.7 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 225.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 6-11-0 ATS this season.

Miami has put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1400 - Bucks +450 +185 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.