Duncan Robinson and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his most recent game (November 22 win against the Cavaliers), posted seven points.

In this article, we look at Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.5 16.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 3.5 2.7 3.6 PRA -- 19.9 23.2 PR -- 17.2 19.6 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.4



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Robinson has made 5.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.1 threes per game, or 21.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's Heat average 98.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 117.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Bucks allow 25.9 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 22 15 1 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.