The Miami Heat (10-7) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-5) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and BSWI.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Bucks 113

Heat vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Heat have put together an 8-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-11-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 30.8% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 58.8% of the time this season (10 out of 17). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (seven out of 17).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 2-5, while the Bucks are 12-4 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

On offense the Heat are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA (109.8 points per game). On defense they are sixth (107.8 points conceded per game).

Miami is 25th in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.4) and 11th in rebounds allowed (43.5).

With 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are 17th in the NBA.

Miami is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

The Heat are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

