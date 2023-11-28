Tuesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Clemson Tigers (5-0) at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad taking home the win. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-9.9)

Alabama (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 159.5

Alabama has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Clemson is 2-2-0. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in four games, while Tigers games have gone over three times.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23 points per game.

The 36.8 rebounds per game Alabama averages rank 63rd in the nation, and are 11.6 more than the 25.2 its opponents record per outing.

Alabama knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7). It is shooting 43% from deep (third-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.3%.

The Crimson Tide score 119.5 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions (219th in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (202nd in college basketball).

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.8 per contest to rank 106th in college basketball.

Clemson is 188th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.6 more than the 28.6 its opponents average.

Clemson connects on 10 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), three more than its opponents. It shoots 39.7% from beyond the arc (19th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.3%.

Clemson has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 9.2 (31st in college basketball) while forcing 10.8 (282nd in college basketball).

