Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Seminole County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Altamonte Christian School at Tenoroc High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 27
  • Location: Lakeland, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.