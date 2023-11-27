Today's NBA schedule has lots in store. Among those five contests is the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hit the road the 76ers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet LA

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 11-5

11-5 LAL Record: 10-7

10-7 PHI Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th) LAL Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (32.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Joel Embiid (32.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.1 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -4.5

PHI -4.5 PHI Odds to Win: -200

-200 LAL Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 231.5 points

The Indiana Pacers take on the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers go on the road to face the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Records and Stats

IND Record: 9-6

9-6 POR Record: 4-12

4-12 IND Stats: 128.8 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (30th)

128.8 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (30th) POR Stats: 104.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.1 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (25.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.1 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -11.5

IND -11.5 IND Odds to Win: -650

-650 POR Odds to Win: +475

+475 Total: 240.5 points

The Detroit Pistons face the Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to pull off a road win at the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and MNMT

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-14

2-14 WAS Record: 2-14

2-14 DET Stats: 109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)

109.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (22nd) WAS Stats: 115.5 PPG (ninth in NBA), 125.1 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)

Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DET -3.5

DET -3.5 DET Odds to Win: -155

-155 WAS Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 234.5 points

The Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans hit the road the Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSNO

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 5-11

5-11 NO Record: 9-8

9-8 UTA Stats: 114.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

114.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.1 Opp. PPG (25th) NO Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.1 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.1 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -4.5

NO -4.5 NO Odds to Win: -175

-175 UTA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 229.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets take to the home court of the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 7-8

7-8 DEN Record: 11-6

11-6 LAC Stats: 112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)

112.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (seventh) DEN Stats: 113.1 PPG (16th in NBA), 109.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (25.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Paul George (25.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.6 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (28.8 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 8.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -4.5

LAC -4.5 LAC Odds to Win: -190

-190 DEN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 219.5 points

