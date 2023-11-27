Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Marion County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Belleview High School at Ocala Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.