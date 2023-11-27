The Colorado Avalanche (14-6) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-6-5) at home on Monday, November 27 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-145) Lightning (+120) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been listed as an underdog 10 times this season, and won five of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 21 games this season.

Lightning vs Avalanche Additional Info

Lightning vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 75 (4th) Goals 78 (2nd) 58 (11th) Goals Allowed 74 (27th) 16 (9th) Power Play Goals 25 (1st) 10 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (8th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning went 5-3-2 in its past 10 contests, including a 7-3-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Six of Tampa Bay's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Lightning have averaged a total of 6.6 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.5.

Over the past 10 games, Lightning's games average 10.8 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Lightning have the NHL's second-best scoring offense (78 total goals, 3.7 per game).

The Lightning's 74 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +4.

