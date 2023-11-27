Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you live in Escambia County, Florida and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Bayou Christian HS at Northview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Century, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
