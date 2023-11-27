Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Duval County, Florida today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaches Chapel School at Seacoast Christian HS

6:00 PM ET on November 27 Location: Jacksonville, FL

2A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrew Jackson High School at San Jose Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 27

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlantic Coast High School at Tocoi Creek High School