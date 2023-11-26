How to Watch UCF vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (4-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
UCF vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- In games UCF shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Hatters are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 100th.
- The Knights record 77.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.4 the Hatters give up.
- When UCF scores more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF scored 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game at home, compared to 65.2 in away games.
- In home games, UCF sunk 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 72-44
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|W 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
