The UCF Knights (4-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UCF vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Hatters have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

In games UCF shoots better than 38.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Hatters are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 100th.

The Knights record 77.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.4 the Hatters give up.

When UCF scores more than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF scored 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game at home, compared to 65.2 in away games.

In home games, UCF sunk 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

