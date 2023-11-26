Will Trey Palmer pay out his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer's 21 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 210 yards (21 per game) and two TDs.

In two of 10 games this season, Palmer has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0

