Stetson vs. UCF: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 26
The UCF Knights (4-1) are heavy, 11.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.
Stetson vs. UCF Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UCF
|-11.5
|136.5
Hatters Betting Records & Stats
- Stetson has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 136.5 points.
- Stetson's games this year have had a 140-point total on average, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Stetson has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- Stetson has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Hatters have played as an underdog of +525 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Stetson has an implied victory probability of 16% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Stetson vs. UCF Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCF
|3
|75%
|77.2
|150.8
|69
|135.4
|141.5
|Stetson
|1
|25%
|73.6
|150.8
|66.4
|135.4
|144.5
Additional Stetson Insights & Trends
- The Hatters' 73.6 points per game are just 4.6 more points than the 69 the Knights allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69 points, Stetson is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
Stetson vs. UCF Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCF
|2-2-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
|Stetson
|3-1-0
|1-0
|1-3-0
Stetson vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UCF
|Stetson
|11-6
|Home Record
|9-3
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-9
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|4-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|77.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|65.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
