The UCF Knights (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

This season, Stetson has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Hatters are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 99th.

The Hatters score an average of 73.6 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 69.0 the Knights give up to opponents.

Stetson is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12.0 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (71.9).

At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).

At home, Stetson sunk 10.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule