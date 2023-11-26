How to Watch Stetson vs. UCF on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stetson vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Austin Peay vs Appalachian State (1:00 PM ET | November 26)
- New Orleans vs Central Arkansas (3:45 PM ET | November 26)
- North Alabama vs Western Carolina (4:00 PM ET | November 26)
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- This season, Stetson has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 99th.
- The Hatters score an average of 73.6 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 69.0 the Knights give up to opponents.
- Stetson is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12.0 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (71.9).
- At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).
- At home, Stetson sunk 10.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|L 79-48
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 71-61
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.