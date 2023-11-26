The UCF Knights (4-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Stetson Hatters (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • This season, Stetson has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Hatters are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 99th.
  • The Hatters score an average of 73.6 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 69.0 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Stetson is 3-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12.0 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (71.9).
  • At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).
  • At home, Stetson sunk 10.6 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than away (38.0%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Houston L 79-48 Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee W 85-67 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Central Michigan W 71-61 Ocean Center
11/26/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Georgia - Edmunds Center
12/3/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

