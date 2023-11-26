When Sean Tucker takes the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Sean Tucker score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Tucker has 23 rushing yards on 15 attempts (7.7 yards per carry).

Tucker also helps out in the passing game, with 9 receiving yards on two catches (3 yards per game).

In three games, Tucker has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Sean Tucker Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 15 0 2 9 0 Week 2 Bears 8 7 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 2 1 0 0 0 0

