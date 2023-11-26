The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to play in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Rachaad White find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

White has 141 carries for a team-leading 459 yards (45.9 per game), with four touchdowns.

White also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 41 passes for 354 yards (35.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

White has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in three games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0

