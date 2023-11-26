Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are conceding the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 129.7 per game.

White leads the team with 459 yards (45.9 ypg) on 141 carries, with four rushing scores. White has also caught 41 passes for 354 yards (35.4 ypg). White's also scored one TD through the passing game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on White and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White vs. the Colts

White vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts have given up 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have let five opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

White will face the NFL's 25th-ranked run defense this week. The Colts concede 129.7 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Colts have scored 15 touchdowns on the ground (1.5 per game). The Colts' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Buccaneers vs Colts on Fubo!

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on White with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (30.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

The Buccaneers have passed 58.6% of the time and run 41.4% this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 141 of his team's 248 total rushing attempts this season (56.9%).

White has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (26.3%).

He has 23 red zone rushing carries (74.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

White Receiving Insights

In eight of 10 games this season, White has topped his prop for receiving yards.

White has been targeted on 44 of his team's 351 passing attempts this season (12.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.0 yards per target (51st in league play), averaging 354 yards on 44 passes thrown his way.

In one of 10 games this season, White has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

White has been targeted seven times in the red zone (14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/26/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.