Will Rachaad White Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
On the ground, White has season stats of 141 rushes for 459 yards and four TDs, picking up 3.3 yards per carry. He also has 41 catches on 44 targets for 354 yards.
Rachaad White Injury Status: Questionable (FP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Buccaneers have no other running back on the injury report.
Week 12 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
White 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|141
|459
|4
|3.3
|44
|41
|354
|1
White Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|17
|39
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|17
|73
|1
|5
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|14
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|15
|56
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|7
|26
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|13
|34
|0
|6
|65
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|9
|39
|0
|7
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Texans
|20
|73
|2
|4
|46
|0
|Week 10
|Titans
|20
|51
|0
|2
|47
|1
|Week 11
|@49ers
|9
|30
|1
|6
|28
|0
