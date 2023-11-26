Check out Rachaad White's stats on this page.

Rep Rachaad White and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

On the ground, White has season stats of 141 rushes for 459 yards and four TDs, picking up 3.3 yards per carry. He also has 41 catches on 44 targets for 354 yards.

Keep an eye on White's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Rachaad White Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Reported Injury: Knee

The Buccaneers have no other running back on the injury report.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

White 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 141 459 4 3.3 44 41 354 1

White Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.