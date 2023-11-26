Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll be up against Julian Blackmon and the Indianapolis Colts defense. For more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers pass catchers' matchup against the Colts' pass defense, check out this article.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 120 12 8 38 9.88

Mike Evans vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans has hauled in 780 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his team this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Tampa Bay's passing attacks ranks 16th in the NFL with 2,278 passing yards (227.8 per game) and 14th with 15 passing touchdowns.

With just 192 points (19.2 per game), the Buccaneers are having trouble scoring points this year.

Tampa Bay, which is averaging 35.1 pass attempts per game, ranks 11th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 48 times, which ranks them seventh in the league.

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 66 tackles, five TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Indianapolis is 14th in the league at 2,288 (228.8 per game).

The Colts' points-against average on defense is 24.8 per game, eighth-worst in the NFL.

Five players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mike Evans vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 82 36 Def. Targets Receptions 48 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.3 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 780 66 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 78 6.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 178 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

