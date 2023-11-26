Will Mike Evans get into the end zone when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Evans will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mike Evans score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Evans has 48 receptions on 82 targets, with a team-leading 780 yards receiving (78 per game) and seven TDs.

Evans has seven games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Mike Evans Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 10 6 66 1 Week 2 Bears 8 6 171 1 Week 3 Eagles 10 5 60 1 Week 4 @Saints 3 3 40 0 Week 6 Lions 10 4 49 0 Week 7 Falcons 8 6 82 1 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 39 1 Week 9 @Texans 5 4 87 0 Week 10 Titans 10 6 143 1 Week 11 @49ers 12 5 43 1

Rep Mike Evans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.